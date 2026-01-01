Channel your inner Vincent Vega and enjoy the creamy taste of this milky-sweet banana-flavored strain, here to deliver an uplifting & creative high that’s straight out of a ‘90s classic. It’s the perfect blend for those laid-back days when you want to kick back, get creative, and maybe plot out your next big hit — artistically speaking, of course.



pb banana milkshake - intense - 50s diner



turn botanica blends



You'll only get clean, fresh, guaranteed pure California goodness from seed to pen. Choose from a wide selection of our high potency, exclusive, hand-curated botanica blend formulations to get the perfect floaty feeling you're looking for.



// oil highlights //



Single source



California fresh grown



Tested and verified clean



Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure



Natural botanical terpenes



// for medical use only //



XXL turnpen disposables pack a big punch. With abundant clouds, consistent pulls, and 100% live window view, this pen is practically perfect in every way.



No cotton, glue, or heavy metals - ever. Free and easy airflow, 2.0 ml oil capacity, USB-C rechargeable, 150 puffs per charge, 1-year disposable, LED display, and clearview window so you never miss a drop. Powerful to the last puff, clean, convenient, pocket-comfy, with no buttons, no BS.