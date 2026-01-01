Channel your inner Vincent Vega and enjoy the creamy taste of this milky-sweet banana-flavored strain, here to deliver an uplifting & creative high that’s straight out of a ‘90s classic. It’s the perfect blend for those laid-back days when you want to kick back, get creative, and maybe plot out your next big hit — artistically speaking, of course.



pb banana milkshake - intense - 50s diner



turn botanica blends



You'll only get clean, fresh, guaranteed pure California goodness from seed to pen. Choose from a wide selection of our high potency, exclusive, hand-curated botanica blend formulations to get the perfect floaty feeling you're looking for.



// oil highlights //



Single source



California fresh grown



Tested and verified clean



Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure



Natural botanical terpenes



turn pods are crafted with care + maximum intention



What's worse than incredible oil ruined by a pen that's too hot or not hot enough?



Paying $$ for it. We engineered turn pods to treat your oil like the VIP it is.



Precise heating tech treats various viscosities. No buttons, no guesswork, no user error. Perfectly calibrated design for free and easy airflow.