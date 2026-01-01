About this product
Did someone order a Mints Pie? A perfect cross between Ice Cream Mints and Payton’s Pie, a single serving can melt away the worst of worries. Enjoy the taste of creamy vanilla mint, accentuated by fresh, acidic coffee notes. What better way to ease into your perfect day?
fresh ice - crisp - band practice
turn 100% live resin comes from a fresh-frozen cannabis plant that's never dried. That way, it retains its natural terpenes and compounds for a floaty, fantastic entourage effect.
Our process is meticulous in preserving the delicate flower and leaves you with an oil boasting all the fragrances and flavors the good earth intended.
// oil highlights //
Single source
California fresh grown
Tested and verified clean
Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure
Natural botanical terpenes
turnpen disposables pack a big punch. With abundant clouds, consistent pulls, and 100% live window view, this pen is practically perfect in every way. No cotton, glue, or heavy metals - ever. Free and easy airflow, 1.0 ml oil capacity, USB-C rechargeable, 150 puffs per charge, 1-year disposable, LED display, and clearview window so you never miss a drop. Powerful to the last puff, clean, convenient, pocket-comfy, with no buttons, no BS.
fresh ice - crisp - band practice
turn 100% live resin comes from a fresh-frozen cannabis plant that's never dried. That way, it retains its natural terpenes and compounds for a floaty, fantastic entourage effect.
Our process is meticulous in preserving the delicate flower and leaves you with an oil boasting all the fragrances and flavors the good earth intended.
// oil highlights //
Single source
California fresh grown
Tested and verified clean
Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure
Natural botanical terpenes
turnpen disposables pack a big punch. With abundant clouds, consistent pulls, and 100% live window view, this pen is practically perfect in every way. No cotton, glue, or heavy metals - ever. Free and easy airflow, 1.0 ml oil capacity, USB-C rechargeable, 150 puffs per charge, 1-year disposable, LED display, and clearview window so you never miss a drop. Powerful to the last puff, clean, convenient, pocket-comfy, with no buttons, no BS.
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About this product
Did someone order a Mints Pie? A perfect cross between Ice Cream Mints and Payton’s Pie, a single serving can melt away the worst of worries. Enjoy the taste of creamy vanilla mint, accentuated by fresh, acidic coffee notes. What better way to ease into your perfect day?
fresh ice - crisp - band practice
turn 100% live resin comes from a fresh-frozen cannabis plant that's never dried. That way, it retains its natural terpenes and compounds for a floaty, fantastic entourage effect.
Our process is meticulous in preserving the delicate flower and leaves you with an oil boasting all the fragrances and flavors the good earth intended.
// oil highlights //
Single source
California fresh grown
Tested and verified clean
Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure
Natural botanical terpenes
turnpen disposables pack a big punch. With abundant clouds, consistent pulls, and 100% live window view, this pen is practically perfect in every way. No cotton, glue, or heavy metals - ever. Free and easy airflow, 1.0 ml oil capacity, USB-C rechargeable, 150 puffs per charge, 1-year disposable, LED display, and clearview window so you never miss a drop. Powerful to the last puff, clean, convenient, pocket-comfy, with no buttons, no BS.
fresh ice - crisp - band practice
turn 100% live resin comes from a fresh-frozen cannabis plant that's never dried. That way, it retains its natural terpenes and compounds for a floaty, fantastic entourage effect.
Our process is meticulous in preserving the delicate flower and leaves you with an oil boasting all the fragrances and flavors the good earth intended.
// oil highlights //
Single source
California fresh grown
Tested and verified clean
Vegan, non-GMO, ultra pure
Natural botanical terpenes
turnpen disposables pack a big punch. With abundant clouds, consistent pulls, and 100% live window view, this pen is practically perfect in every way. No cotton, glue, or heavy metals - ever. Free and easy airflow, 1.0 ml oil capacity, USB-C rechargeable, 150 puffs per charge, 1-year disposable, LED display, and clearview window so you never miss a drop. Powerful to the last puff, clean, convenient, pocket-comfy, with no buttons, no BS.
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About this brand
turn
Established in 2021, turn was born from a simple conversation between two friends who saw the need for a fresh perspective in the cannabis industry and set out to create something different. Guided by mentors and a dedicated team, turn was built from the ground up by countless hours of relentless effort driven by the belief that real change comes from within.
Our brand exists to instigate unforgettable experiences and co-create memories for family, friends and community by sharing moments of transformation. We do this by providing innovative and high-quality cannabis & hemp products across the United States. At turn, it’s your journey and you’re the hero.
it’s your turn. take it.
Our brand exists to instigate unforgettable experiences and co-create memories for family, friends and community by sharing moments of transformation. We do this by providing innovative and high-quality cannabis & hemp products across the United States. At turn, it’s your journey and you’re the hero.
it’s your turn. take it.
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