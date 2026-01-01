podpak // battery case + pen // black // flavor pods sold separately



2x the grams | 2x the flavors | 2x the strains | 2x the clouds | 2x the journey | 2x the TRUtasteTM | 8x the battery life



A new era is here. Double up on everything you love about vaping with our brilliantly designed podpak kit crafted from high-end, ultra-durable materials in a compact, sleek package that fits slyly into your life and pocket.



With space for your podpen (included), main flavor, and a spare, you’ll always be ready to rip.



highlights



podpak case holds 1 podpen vape + 2 pods



podpen flash-charges in 5 minutes



podpak battery charges podpen 8x per charge



Compact, discreet, mess-free



High-grade stainless steel



Keeps aroma contained



Pocket friendly



what's in the box?



podpak charging case



podpen (battery included)



usb-c charging cable



instruction manual



how to work your new turn tech



Remove podpen from podpak



Pop in the pod of your choice



Inhale, exhale, enjoy life



podpak and podpen arrive charged and button-free for immediate satisfaction



fun facts about your new canna-panion



podpen is equipped with TRUtasteTM thanks to top-shelf ceramic hardware that produces perfectly calibrated oil at a consistent rate with ZERO transfer of heavy metals, cotton, or glues — because there are none



podpak stores your pen and two pods for clean, convenient, pocket-friendly fun!



Keep the lid closed to minimize odor