Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Tweed Vapourizers

Tweed Vapourizers

Magical Butter Machine

About this product

.
The MagicalButter machine is the world’s first countertop
Botanical Extractor™, designed for creating fantastic recipes,
infusing the essence of healthy herbs into butter, oil, grain alcohol,
lotions, and more!
Sale Price $ 199.99 CAD Ships from Tweed , Ontario , Canada
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!