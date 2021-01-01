Tweed Vapourizers
Magical Butter Machine
About this product
.
The MagicalButter machine is the world’s first countertop
Botanical Extractor™, designed for creating fantastic recipes,
infusing the essence of healthy herbs into butter, oil, grain alcohol,
lotions, and more!
Sale Price $ 199.99 CAD Ships from Tweed , Ontario , Canada
The MagicalButter machine is the world’s first countertop
Botanical Extractor™, designed for creating fantastic recipes,
infusing the essence of healthy herbs into butter, oil, grain alcohol,
lotions, and more!
Sale Price $ 199.99 CAD Ships from Tweed , Ontario , Canada
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!