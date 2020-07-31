About this product
Our 1:1 CBD:CBG Oil offers an extremely high concentration of CBD and CBG, as well as a substantial concentration of CBC.
In our formulation, we use only the highest-quality CBD and CBG distillates, along with organic MCT oil and steam-distilled botanical terpenes. This combination makes for a pleasant flavor and a high-level of bioavailability (especially when used sublingually!).
Disclaimer: Because this is a natural product, separation will sometimes occur. Don't forget to SHAKE the bottle before use!
Available in three concentrations:
250mg / 125mg CBD + 125mg CBG / 15ml / $40
500mg / 250mg CBD + 250mg CBG / 30ml / $65
1000mg / 500mg CBD + 500mg CBG / 30ml / $110
Ingredients:
Organic MCT Oil, Hemp-Derived Distillates, and Terpenes
About this brand
Tweedle Farms
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!
