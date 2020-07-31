Our 1:1 CBD:CBG Oil offers an extremely high concentration of CBD and CBG, as well as a substantial concentration of CBC.



In our formulation, we use only the highest-quality CBD and CBG distillates, along with organic MCT oil and steam-distilled botanical terpenes. This combination makes for a pleasant flavor and a high-level of bioavailability (especially when used sublingually!).



Disclaimer: Because this is a natural product, separation will sometimes occur. Don't forget to SHAKE the bottle before use!



Available in three concentrations:



250mg / 125mg CBD + 125mg CBG / 15ml / $40



500mg / 250mg CBD + 250mg CBG / 30ml / $65



1000mg / 500mg CBD + 500mg CBG / 30ml / $110



Ingredients:



Organic MCT Oil, Hemp-Derived Distillates, and Terpenes