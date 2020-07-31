Our 2:1 CBD:CBN Oil offers an extremely high concentration of CBD and CBN, as well as a substantial concentration of CBC.



In our formulation, we use only the highest-quality CBD and CBN distillates, along with organic MCT oil and steam-distilled botanical terpenes. This combination makes for a pleasant flavor and a high-level of bioavailability (especially when used sublingually!).



Disclaimer: Because this is a natural product, separation will sometimes occur. Don't forget to SHAKE the bottle before use!



Available in three concentrations:



300mg / 200mg CBD + 100mg CBN / 15ml / $65



600mg / 400mg CBD + 200mg CBN / 30ml / $120



900mg / 600mg CBD + 300mg CBN / 30ml / $150



Ingredients:



Organic MCT Oil, Hemp-Derived Distillates, and Terpenes