About this product
The Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture from Tweedle Farms provides a simple, discreet method of ingesting cannabinoids; perfect for those on the go, or for those who prefer to not smoke or vape. Much like our Full Spectrum Tincture, it contains a substantial concentration of minor cannabinoids. However, this product contains a level of THC so low that it cannot be detected by laboratory instruments.
Disclaimer: Because this is a natural product, separation will sometimes occur. Don't forget to SHAKE the bottle before use!
Available in three concentrations:
250mg / 15ml / $20
500mg / 30ml / $30
1000mg / 30ml / $50
All three bottles contain CBD, CBG, CBN and CBC. Plus, a non-detectable amount of THC. See lab results for a full breakdown.
Disclaimer: Because this is a natural product, separation will sometimes occur. Don't forget to SHAKE the bottle before use!
Available in three concentrations:
250mg / 15ml / $20
500mg / 30ml / $30
1000mg / 30ml / $50
All three bottles contain CBD, CBG, CBN and CBC. Plus, a non-detectable amount of THC. See lab results for a full breakdown.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tweedle Farms
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!