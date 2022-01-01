About this product
Our CBD Lip Balm is handmade in Portland, OR by the same caring individuals that craft our Muscle Rubs and Lotion. With the perfect ratio of coconut oil, shea butter, and beeswax, it moisturizes and conditions the lips without making them overly moist or glossy.
Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Beeswax, Peppermint Oil, CBD Isolate
Organic Content: 95%
Directions: For best results, apply to the affected area 1-3 times daily.
Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Beeswax, Peppermint Oil, CBD Isolate
Organic Content: 95%
Directions: For best results, apply to the affected area 1-3 times daily.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tweedle Farms
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!