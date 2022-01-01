Handmade right here in Portland, Oregon, our Lavender CBD Muscle Rub combines a variety of nourishing oils infused with a high concentration of cannabinoids. Plus, it contains Comfrey and Arnica, two plants that provide well-established therapeutic benefits, as well as a generous helping of lavender essential oil.



Our Rub is available in three concentrations: 375mg, 750mg, and 1750mg



Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Beeswax, Organic Hemp Oil, CBD Isolate, Organic Arnica Oil, Organic Comfrey Oil, Organic Lavender Essential Oil



Organic Content: 95%



Directions: For best results, massage into the affected area 1-3 times daily.