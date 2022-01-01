About this product
Handmade right here in Portland, Oregon, our Lavender CBD Muscle Rub combines a variety of nourishing oils infused with a high concentration of cannabinoids. Plus, it contains Comfrey and Arnica, two plants that provide well-established therapeutic benefits, as well as a generous helping of lavender essential oil.
Our Rub is available in three concentrations: 375mg, 750mg, and 1750mg
Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Beeswax, Organic Hemp Oil, CBD Isolate, Organic Arnica Oil, Organic Comfrey Oil, Organic Lavender Essential Oil
Organic Content: 95%
Directions: For best results, massage into the affected area 1-3 times daily.
Our Rub is available in three concentrations: 375mg, 750mg, and 1750mg
Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Beeswax, Organic Hemp Oil, CBD Isolate, Organic Arnica Oil, Organic Comfrey Oil, Organic Lavender Essential Oil
Organic Content: 95%
Directions: For best results, massage into the affected area 1-3 times daily.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tweedle Farms
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!