Cannabinoid Content: 35.6% CBD, 7% CBC, 4.3% CBN, 1.3% CBG, 1.5% CBDv



Type: Hybrid



Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Bisabolol, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene



Flavor: Earthy, piney, and full-bodied. On the exhale, notes of herbaceous cedar mix with savory citrus rind and a bit of caramelization.



General: Our cartridges are made with premium-quality crystal-resistant distillate and pure hemp-derived terpenes. Nothing else. Plus, we use only the highest-quality PureCore hardware, which features a fully ceramic atomizer, so you can be confident that these are the cleanest, smoothest cartridges on the market.