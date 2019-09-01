Lifter Vape Cartridge - 1 Gram • 50.2% Total Cannabinoids
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
Strain rating:
About this product
Cannabinoid Content: 35.6% CBD, 7% CBC, 4.3% CBN, 1.3% CBG, 1.5% CBDv
Type: Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Bisabolol, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene
Flavor: Earthy, piney, and full-bodied. On the exhale, notes of herbaceous cedar mix with savory citrus rind and a bit of caramelization.
General: Our cartridges are made with premium-quality crystal-resistant distillate and pure hemp-derived terpenes. Nothing else. Plus, we use only the highest-quality PureCore hardware, which features a fully ceramic atomizer, so you can be confident that these are the cleanest, smoothest cartridges on the market.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tweedle Farms
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!
