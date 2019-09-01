Lifter + White CBG Pre-Roll - 1 gram • 8.1% CBDa & 5.5% CBGa
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
About this product
Genetics: A 50/50 blend of Lifter and White CBG
Grown By: Tweedle Farms and BackPorch Farms
Breeder: Oregon CBD
Cannabinoid Content: 8.1% CBDa, 5.5% CBGa and .05% Δ9THC
Type: Lifter is a Sativa-dominant hybrid and White CBG is a high-CBG hybrid.
Dominant Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, a-Bisabolol
These pre-rolls are made with 100% full-flower! NO SHAKE OR TRIM.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
About this brand
Tweedle Farms
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!
