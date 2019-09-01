Genetics: A 50/50 blend of Lifter and White CBG



Grown By: Tweedle Farms and BackPorch Farms



Breeder: Oregon CBD



Cannabinoid Content: 8.1% CBDa, 5.5% CBGa and .05% Δ9THC



Type: Lifter is a Sativa-dominant hybrid and White CBG is a high-CBG hybrid.



Dominant Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, a-Bisabolol



These pre-rolls are made with 100% full-flower! NO SHAKE OR TRIM.