Pineberry + White CBG Pre-Roll - 1 gram • 7.1% CBDa & 6.1% CBGa
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Genetics: A 50/50 blend of Pineberry and White CBG
Grown By: Tweedle Farms and BackPorch Farms
Breeder: Oregon CBD
Cannabinoid Content: 7.1% CBDa, 6.1% CBGa and .05% Δ9THC
Type: Pineberry is an Indica-dominant hybrid and White CBG is a high-CBG hybrid.
Dominant Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, a-Bisabolol, a-Humulene
These pre-rolls are made with 100% full-flower! NO SHAKE OR TRIM.
About this strain
Coming from Oregon CBD, Pineberry is a cross of the famous Ringo’s Gift and Early Resin Berry. This strain takes a good amount of influence from both parents to produce a beneficial hemp strain with quality medicinal benefits. Buds offer sweet, fruit, and pine aromas, while the flavor is heavy on the pine and floral.
Pineberry effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
71% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
57% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Tweedle Farms
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!
