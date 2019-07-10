Cannabinoid Content: 36% CBD, 6.6% CBC, 4.5% CBN, 1.3% CBG, 1.5% CBDv



Type: Sativa-dominant Hybrid



Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Bisabolol, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene



Flavor: Very earthy and caramel-y. Notes of fresh, herbaceous plant matter abound.



General: Our cartridges are made with premium-quality crystal-resistant distillate and pure hemp-derived terpenes. Nothing else. Plus, we use only the highest-quality PureCore hardware, which features a fully ceramic atomizer, so you can be confident that these are the cleanest, smoothest cartridges on the market.