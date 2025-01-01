Cannabinoid Content:

85.1% CBD & 6.4% CBG / 92.3% Total Cannabinoids



Dominant Terpenes:

Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene, Terpinolene, Myrcene



Nose:

Fresh, bright, and tropical, with a hint of sweet gas. Like enjoying a cocktail of fresh orange and pineapple juice whilst sitting next to an open bag of OG Kush.



General:

Beautiful crumble, the shade of white gold. Infused with a botanical terpene blend that was formulated based off of a chromatography test of GMO Cookies flower. While it is easily broken down with a dab tool, or even a fingernail, the wax maintains it's integrity, making it a simple, flavorful and potent addition to any session.

