Genetics: Unknown
Grown By: Tweedle Farms
Breeder: Oregon CBD
Cannabinoid Content: 11.59% CBGa & .03% Δ9 THC
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Guaiol, a-Bisabolol
Type: CBG-Rich Hybrid
Nose: Creamy, perfumed plant matter with a tinge of sweetness. When the buds are broken down, the initial aroma mingles with notes of vanilla, diesel, and a hint of sweetness. If you're familiar with White CBG (and CBG strains in general), you already know that they rarely have much of an aroma. While the nose is still relatively subtle on this one, it's quite a bit stronger than other batches we've seen of the same strain.
General: Bright lime-green buds caked in a gorgeously thick coating of creamy white trichomes. The density is about average, and the flowers are consistently mid-sized. The real standout aspect of this strain is the near-perfect structure and the snow-white coloration.
Tweedle Farms
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com!
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!
