Genetics: Unknown



Grown By: Tweedle Farms



Breeder: Oregon CBD



Cannabinoid Content: 11.59% CBGa & .03% Δ9 THC



Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Guaiol, a-Bisabolol



Type: CBG-Rich Hybrid



Nose: Creamy, perfumed plant matter with a tinge of sweetness. When the buds are broken down, the initial aroma mingles with notes of vanilla, diesel, and a hint of sweetness. If you're familiar with White CBG (and CBG strains in general), you already know that they rarely have much of an aroma. While the nose is still relatively subtle on this one, it's quite a bit stronger than other batches we've seen of the same strain.



General: Bright lime-green buds caked in a gorgeously thick coating of creamy white trichomes. The density is about average, and the flowers are consistently mid-sized. The real standout aspect of this strain is the near-perfect structure and the snow-white coloration.