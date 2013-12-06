About this strain
Jack Frost is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with Northern Lights #5. This festive strain will make you feel happy, creative and energized. Jack Frost has a flavor profile featuring sweet and woody scents with just a hint of lemon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with PTSD, stress, and depression.
Jack Frost effects
Reported by real people like you
371 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
