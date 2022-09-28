About this product
Our Sativa vape will make you feel like the world champion of your empire
We’re in town to party and you, our elite world champions, are invited to join. Ric Flair Drip is here for the wheelin’, dealin’, jet flyin’, premium cannabis aficionados that are stylin’, profilin’, and ready to assault their day like the Nature Boy himself. Our product line will make you say “WOOOOO!” with heavy strains intended to tap out any opponent.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TYSON 2.0
TYSON 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company’s mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, TYSON 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates, and consumables available at retailers nationwide.