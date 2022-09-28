About this product
uKERA Air
FEATURES
● μKERA Ultra Technology
● All Levels Viscosity Range
● Inhale Activated
● Rechargeable Type-C Port
SPECIFICATIONS
● Size: 97.35*19.45*11.5mm
● Cartridge Capacity: 0.5g/1.0g
● Battery Capacity: 265mAh
● Output Voltage: 3.4V
● Coil Resistance: 1.55-1.85ohm
● Charging: USB-C
ALL LEVELS VISCOSITY RANGE
The μKERA Air adopts unique structural design, it can effectively adapt to the widest viscosities of oils on the market.
EASY TOP FILLING
μKERA Air adopts medical grade PCTG material oil tank and top oil filling system which is more convenient to operate and can be used with confidence.
COTTON-FREE CERAMIC HEATING TECHNOLOGY
μKERA Ultra uses food-grade ceramic raw materials and precious metal heating elements, which are sintered and formed at high temperature. Coupled with the unique patented technology, the heating area is 3 times larger and the heating effect is uniform, which can bring a better product experience.
About this brand
µKERA USA
µKERA is a vaporization technology company, dedicated to the development of safe and innovative vaporization solutions for the cannabis industry. We are a Full Service Vape Hardware Company created by JWEI.