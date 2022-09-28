uKERA GP

FEATURES

● Top Filling

● Top Cap Combined with Silicone Seal

● Inhale Activated

● Rechargeable Micro-USB Port

SPECIFICATIONS

● Size: 13.5*90mm

● Cartridge Capacity: .5g / 1.0g / 2g

● Battery Capacity: 310mAh

● Output Voltage: 3.6V

● Coil Resistance: 1.45ohm

● Charging: Micro-USB



EASY TOP FILLING

μKERA GP adopts medical grade PCTG material oil tank and top oil filling system which is more convenient to operate and can be used with confidence.



DAY & NIGHT NOSTOP

μKERA GP is used with stainless steel tube body and built-in 310mAh battery to provide longer life, can meet the needs of a day.



Available in .5ml,1ml and 2ml.