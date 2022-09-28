About this product
uKERA GP
FEATURES
● Top Filling
● Top Cap Combined with Silicone Seal
● Inhale Activated
● Rechargeable Micro-USB Port
SPECIFICATIONS
● Size: 13.5*90mm
● Cartridge Capacity: .5g / 1.0g / 2g
● Battery Capacity: 310mAh
● Output Voltage: 3.6V
● Coil Resistance: 1.45ohm
● Charging: Micro-USB
EASY TOP FILLING
μKERA GP adopts medical grade PCTG material oil tank and top oil filling system which is more convenient to operate and can be used with confidence.
DAY & NIGHT NOSTOP
μKERA GP is used with stainless steel tube body and built-in 310mAh battery to provide longer life, can meet the needs of a day.
Available in .5ml,1ml and 2ml.
About this brand
µKERA USA
µKERA is a vaporization technology company, dedicated to the development of safe and innovative vaporization solutions for the cannabis industry. We are a Full Service Vape Hardware Company created by JWEI.