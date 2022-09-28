uKERA Mini

FEATURES

● Tiny and Comfortable

● Bypass Air Channel to unclog

● Rechargeable Tpye-C Port

● Customizable Finishes, Windows, Logo Placements, etc

SPECIFICATIONS

● Size:59.24*25.73*13.9mm

● Cartridge Capacity: 1.0g/1.5g

● Battery Capacity: 280mAh

● Output Voltage: 3.6V

● Coil Resistance: 1.45ohm

● Charging: USB-C



BYPASS AIR CHANNEL

The unique structural design and dual airflow channels ensure that the heating can be restarted by inhaling when the main airway is blocked by oil, so as to keep the device working normally and the airflow smooth.



TINY BUT POWERFUL

The μKERA Mini is small and compact that can be easily held in the palm. With built-in 280mAh battery it can provide longer life.