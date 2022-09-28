About this product
uKERA Mini
FEATURES
● Tiny and Comfortable
● Bypass Air Channel to unclog
● Rechargeable Tpye-C Port
● Customizable Finishes, Windows, Logo Placements, etc
SPECIFICATIONS
● Size:59.24*25.73*13.9mm
● Cartridge Capacity: 1.0g/1.5g
● Battery Capacity: 280mAh
● Output Voltage: 3.6V
● Coil Resistance: 1.45ohm
● Charging: USB-C
BYPASS AIR CHANNEL
The unique structural design and dual airflow channels ensure that the heating can be restarted by inhaling when the main airway is blocked by oil, so as to keep the device working normally and the airflow smooth.
TINY BUT POWERFUL
The μKERA Mini is small and compact that can be easily held in the palm. With built-in 280mAh battery it can provide longer life.
FEATURES
● Tiny and Comfortable
● Bypass Air Channel to unclog
● Rechargeable Tpye-C Port
● Customizable Finishes, Windows, Logo Placements, etc
SPECIFICATIONS
● Size:59.24*25.73*13.9mm
● Cartridge Capacity: 1.0g/1.5g
● Battery Capacity: 280mAh
● Output Voltage: 3.6V
● Coil Resistance: 1.45ohm
● Charging: USB-C
BYPASS AIR CHANNEL
The unique structural design and dual airflow channels ensure that the heating can be restarted by inhaling when the main airway is blocked by oil, so as to keep the device working normally and the airflow smooth.
TINY BUT POWERFUL
The μKERA Mini is small and compact that can be easily held in the palm. With built-in 280mAh battery it can provide longer life.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
µKERA USA
µKERA is a vaporization technology company, dedicated to the development of safe and innovative vaporization solutions for the cannabis industry. We are a Full Service Vape Hardware Company created by JWEI.