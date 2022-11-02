uKERA One

FEATURES

● μKERA Ultra Technology

● Bypass Air Channel to Unclog

● Inhale Activated

● Optional for CBD/THC

● Rechargeable Type-C Port

SPECIFICATIONS

● Size: 100*20*11.5mm

● Cartridge Capacity: 1.0g

● Battery Capacity: 265mAh

● Output Voltage: 3.4V

● Coil Resistance: 1.55-1.85ohm

● Charging: USB-C



BYPASS AIR CHANNEL

TO UNCLOG

The unique structural design and dual airflow channels ensure that the heating can be restarted by inhaling when the main airway is blocked by oil, so as to keep the device working normally and the airflow smooth.



COTTON-FREE CERAMIC HEATING TECHNOLOGY

μKERA Ultra uses food-grade ceramic raw materials and precious metal heating elements, which are sintered and formed at high temperature. Coupled with the unique patented technology, the heating area is 3 times larger and the heating effect is uniform, which can bring a better product experience.