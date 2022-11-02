About this product
uKERA One
FEATURES
● μKERA Ultra Technology
● Bypass Air Channel to Unclog
● Inhale Activated
● Optional for CBD/THC
● Rechargeable Type-C Port
SPECIFICATIONS
● Size: 100*20*11.5mm
● Cartridge Capacity: 1.0g
● Battery Capacity: 265mAh
● Output Voltage: 3.4V
● Coil Resistance: 1.55-1.85ohm
● Charging: USB-C
BYPASS AIR CHANNEL
TO UNCLOG
The unique structural design and dual airflow channels ensure that the heating can be restarted by inhaling when the main airway is blocked by oil, so as to keep the device working normally and the airflow smooth.
COTTON-FREE CERAMIC HEATING TECHNOLOGY
μKERA Ultra uses food-grade ceramic raw materials and precious metal heating elements, which are sintered and formed at high temperature. Coupled with the unique patented technology, the heating area is 3 times larger and the heating effect is uniform, which can bring a better product experience.
FEATURES
● μKERA Ultra Technology
● Bypass Air Channel to Unclog
● Inhale Activated
● Optional for CBD/THC
● Rechargeable Type-C Port
SPECIFICATIONS
● Size: 100*20*11.5mm
● Cartridge Capacity: 1.0g
● Battery Capacity: 265mAh
● Output Voltage: 3.4V
● Coil Resistance: 1.55-1.85ohm
● Charging: USB-C
BYPASS AIR CHANNEL
TO UNCLOG
The unique structural design and dual airflow channels ensure that the heating can be restarted by inhaling when the main airway is blocked by oil, so as to keep the device working normally and the airflow smooth.
COTTON-FREE CERAMIC HEATING TECHNOLOGY
μKERA Ultra uses food-grade ceramic raw materials and precious metal heating elements, which are sintered and formed at high temperature. Coupled with the unique patented technology, the heating area is 3 times larger and the heating effect is uniform, which can bring a better product experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
µKERA USA
µKERA is a vaporization technology company, dedicated to the development of safe and innovative vaporization solutions for the cannabis industry. We are a Full Service Vape Hardware Company created by JWEI.