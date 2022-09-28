About this product
510 Thread Battery – Button
FEATURES
● 7s Pre-heating Function
● 3 Output Modes
● Button Activated
● LED Indicator
● Multiple Protection Function
SPECIFICATIONS
● Size: φ10.5*89mm
● Battery Capacity: 320mAh
● Output: 2.7V/3.1V/3.6V
● Connection: Standard 510 Connection
● Charging: Micro-USB
7S PRE-HEATING FUNCTION
The battery is equipped with a 7s preheating function. Press the button twice before use for 7s low-temperature heating, which can well avoid oil clogging.
3 OUTPUT MODES
The battery provides three outputs of different voltage(2.7V/3.1V/3.6V), which can be easily switched and can satisfy users who chase after vapor volume.
BUTTON ACTIVATED
High-quality battery can improve the performance of the cartridge. It can be activated by button and charged through the Micro-USB port to ensure long-lasting battery life.
About this brand
µKERA USA
µKERA is a vaporization technology company, dedicated to the development of safe and innovative vaporization solutions for the cannabis industry. We are a Full Service Vape Hardware Company created by JWEI.