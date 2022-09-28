510 Thread Battery – Button

FEATURES

● 7s Pre-heating Function

● 3 Output Modes

● Button Activated

● LED Indicator

● Multiple Protection Function



SPECIFICATIONS

● Size: φ10.5*89mm

● Battery Capacity: 320mAh

● Output: 2.7V/3.1V/3.6V

● Connection: Standard 510 Connection

● Charging: Micro-USB



7S PRE-HEATING FUNCTION

The battery is equipped with a 7s preheating function. Press the button twice before use for 7s low-temperature heating, which can well avoid oil clogging.



3 OUTPUT MODES

The battery provides three outputs of different voltage(2.7V/3.1V/3.6V), which can be easily switched and can satisfy users who chase after vapor volume.



BUTTON ACTIVATED

High-quality battery can improve the performance of the cartridge. It can be activated by button and charged through the Micro-USB port to ensure long-lasting battery life.



