About this product
uKERA XP
FEATURES
● Easy Top Filling
● Bypass Air Channel to unclog
● Inhale Activated
● LED Indicator
● Customizable Liquid Window
SPECIFICATIONS
● Size: 82*17.5*9.0mm
● Cartridge Capacity: 0.5g/1.0g
● Battery Capacity:
● 250mAh(Rechargeable)/350mAh(Non-rechargeable,only for 0.5g)
● Output Voltage: 3.4V
● Coil Resistance: 1.2ohm
● Charging: Micro-USB
BYPASS AIR CHANNEL TO UNCLOG
The unique structural design and dual airflow channels ensure that the heating can be restarted by inhaling when the main airway is blocked by oil, so as to keep the device working normally and the airflow smooth.
PORTABLE & RELIABLE
Introducing μKERA XP Disposable Vape Pod. Draw-activated without button. Simple and stylish. Can easily fit in the palm or pocket. Easy top filling mechanism. Various customization are available.
FEATURES
● Easy Top Filling
● Bypass Air Channel to unclog
● Inhale Activated
● LED Indicator
● Customizable Liquid Window
SPECIFICATIONS
● Size: 82*17.5*9.0mm
● Cartridge Capacity: 0.5g/1.0g
● Battery Capacity:
● 250mAh(Rechargeable)/350mAh(Non-rechargeable,only for 0.5g)
● Output Voltage: 3.4V
● Coil Resistance: 1.2ohm
● Charging: Micro-USB
BYPASS AIR CHANNEL TO UNCLOG
The unique structural design and dual airflow channels ensure that the heating can be restarted by inhaling when the main airway is blocked by oil, so as to keep the device working normally and the airflow smooth.
PORTABLE & RELIABLE
Introducing μKERA XP Disposable Vape Pod. Draw-activated without button. Simple and stylish. Can easily fit in the palm or pocket. Easy top filling mechanism. Various customization are available.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
µKERA USA
µKERA is a vaporization technology company, dedicated to the development of safe and innovative vaporization solutions for the cannabis industry. We are a Full Service Vape Hardware Company created by JWEI.