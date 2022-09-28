uKERA XP

FEATURES

● Easy Top Filling

● Bypass Air Channel to unclog

● Inhale Activated

● LED Indicator

● Customizable Liquid Window



SPECIFICATIONS

● Size: 82*17.5*9.0mm

● Cartridge Capacity: 0.5g/1.0g

● Battery Capacity:

● 250mAh(Rechargeable)/350mAh(Non-rechargeable,only for 0.5g)

● Output Voltage: 3.4V

● Coil Resistance: 1.2ohm

● Charging: Micro-USB



BYPASS AIR CHANNEL TO UNCLOG

The unique structural design and dual airflow channels ensure that the heating can be restarted by inhaling when the main airway is blocked by oil, so as to keep the device working normally and the airflow smooth.



PORTABLE & RELIABLE

Introducing μKERA XP Disposable Vape Pod. Draw-activated without button. Simple and stylish. Can easily fit in the palm or pocket. Easy top filling mechanism. Various customization are available.



