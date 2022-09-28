FEATURES

● μKERA Ultra Technology

● 3S Pre-heating

● Easy Top Filling

● LED Indicator

● Magnetic Connection



SPECIFICATIONS

● Size: 20*11.5*94.5mm

● Cartridge Capacity: 1.0g

● Battery Capacity: 265mAh

● Output: 7W/7.5W

● Coil Resistance: 1.25ohm

● Charging: USB-C



3S PRE-HEATING FUNCTION

μKERA Ultra is equipped with a 3s preheating function. Press the button twice before use for 3s low-temperature heating, which can well avoid oil clogging.



REPLACEABLE & RECHARGEABLE POD SYSTEM

μKERA Ultra is a vape device that comes with a pod to be filled with oil. Once the pod is emptied it can be disposed and just replace it with a new pod. It’s highly portable and discreet to use and store.



2 OUTPUT MODES

μKERA Ultra provides two outputs of different powers (7W/7.5W), and can satisfy users who chase bigger vapor volume.



VAPOR PRODUCTION CONSISTENCY

With its ergonomic design, μKERA Ultra ceramic heating coil and highly consistent atomization performance, it perfectly satisfys all users in the market.



COTTON-FREE CERAMIC HEATING TECHNOLOGY

μKERA Ultra uses food-grade ceramic raw materials and precious metal heating elements, which are sintered and formed at high temperature. Coupled with the unique patented technology, the heating area is 3 times larger and the heating effect is uniform, which can bring a better product experience.