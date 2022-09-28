VAULT SE

FEATURES

● Pre-heating Function

● Draw/Button Activated

● Variable Voltage Output

● Pre-heating Function

● Magnetic Connection

● Customizable Oil Window

● Build-in LED Indicator

● Multiple Protection

SPECIFICATIONS

● Dimensions: 42.6 × 13.5 × 59.6mm

● Battery Capacity: 500mAh

● Material：Aluminum Alloy Housing

● Output: 2.6V/3.5V

● Thread:Universal 510 thread

● Charging: USB-C Charging Port



TINY AND COMFORTABLE

The palm-sized uKERA VAULT SE is designed to be thinner and lighter. Carry it anywhere in your pocket or bag and easily hide in your hands.



PRE-HEATING FUNCTION

When using high viscosity oil, the user can switch the battery to the LOW mode, and then press and hold the button to preheat.



MAGNETIC CONNECTION

Hide your cartridge discreetly inside the body of the VAULT with the included magnetic adapter. The magnetic connections make this device easier to use, charge, and clean.

Magnetic Adapter is availble in 2 versions: 0.5g/1.0g



VARIABLE VOLTAGE OUTPUT

The uKERA VAULT SE provides two outputs of different voltage (3.5V/2.6V), which can be easily switched and can satisfy users who chase after vapor volume.



DRAW & BUTTON ACTIVATED

The uKERA VAULT SE battery supports inhale/button activated. Convenience, comfort, and high-quality technology. It is built for premium consistent vaporizer performance and paired with uKERA cartridge.



VISUAL OIL WINDOW DESIGN

The uKERA VAULT SE is designed with a large oil window, allowing users to observe the color, quality and quantity of oil in the device.