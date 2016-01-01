About this strain
Haleigh’s Hope is a high-CBD strain from Colorado named after a 4-year old with cerebral palsy and epilepsy. Her conditions were treated with an oil derived from this strain, which exhibits a CBD:THC ratio of 24:1. This low-THC, high-CBD cannabinoid profile was finally achieved after four years of crossing and selecting from hundreds of different phenotypes.
Haleigh’s Hope effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
57% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
54% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
54% of people say it helps with ptsd
