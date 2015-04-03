About this strain
Black Cherry OG, also known as "Black Cherry OG Kush," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Grand Daddy Purple that combines Ken’s OG with an unknown Granddaddy Purple hybrid. Dense buds take on an intense purple hue at the end of Black Cherry OG’s maturation and develop a sweet aroma like fruity tea. Relaxing full-body effects take over, ridding you of pain and insomnia while lifting the mood.
Black Cherry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
81 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!