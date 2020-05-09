About this strain
Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, Gorilla Breath crosses Original Glue with OGKB to get a hybrid with a high resin production and a strong OG aroma. With a delicious flavor profile including notes of pine, fuel, chocolate, and diesel, you’ll surely want to try this strain.
Gorilla Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
41% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!