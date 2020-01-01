The Company’s Chief Executive and Chief Technologies Officers have been involved with medical cannabis since it was permissible in California in 1999, turning their focus to Colorado during the infancy stage of legalizing medical cannabis in 2009. With the benefit of more than 30 years’ combined experience, United Cannabis has accumulated an extensive knowledgebase across the spectrum of the cannabis industry, including engineered facilities, security, regulatory compliance, genetics, cultivation, good manufacturing practices (GMP), proprietary extraction methods, branding, retail operations (SOP), marketing and wholesale distribution. Once cannabis was approved for medical use in Colorado, the team began working closely with patients who were finding relief from a variety of chronic conditions and disease, in order to optimize their results. The results were extremely encouraging, as indicated by patient testimonials. With success, the patient base grew, providing more data, and in turn, evidence for the effectiveness of particular therapies. These cannabinoid sequencing protocols serve as the basis for United Cannabis’ Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinals and A.C.T. Now Programs. Accredited with observational data from more than 15,000 patients to date, the Company’s success with Prana Bio Nutrients and A.C.T. Now Program garnered significant attention within the medical community, including Brent Reynolds Ph.D, (listed below) who went on to join the United Cannabis Medical Advisory Board United Cannabis remains dedicated to advancing the use of cannabinoids as a medicine across the globe.