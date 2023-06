This 5 Alive Sativa hybrid is ready to bring it, with a potent 27% THC level that is sure to be a lot to handle for even the most ardent smoker. Couple this with it being difficult to source, and these marijuana seeds from United Seeds have become a godsend. This sturdy plant is not your grandparent’s weed, as the benefits and effects are easily able to shift between recreational and medicinal. CBD level at 0.8%.

