The top-shelf hybrid combines genetics from its parents to offer consumers an unforgettable experience, gentle, flavorful smoke, and long-lasting effects. Growers looking to advance their skills can cultivate this strain. Alien OG is a balanced hybrid strain (50% Indica/50% Sativa) with soaring 22 to 28% THC content. Novice consumers must approach this hybrid cautiously as it can easily knock them out. Veteran consumers can enjoy an intense high that no other strain offers. CBD levels are below 2%.

