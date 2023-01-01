These priceless seeds are hard to come by, so take the opportunity to buy them whenever they’re available. You won’t need to be concerned about watching out for the male versions because these seeds are feminized. Like the Alien Technology line of cannabis seeds, Alien Technology marijuana seeds offer unique characteristics. Among the primary characteristics, Alien Technology has dark spots and a vivid green tint. The buds are in shades of orange, brown, and white, covered in trichomes. These buds are tightly packed with white resin-coating material. In addition, the powerful marijuana seeds result in luscious buds with the ideal THC content of 16–19%. CBD levels at 0.2%.

