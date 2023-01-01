Although this strain is Indica-dominant, it also contains significant Sativa characteristics, which you can spot from its appearance. This feminized strain has one of the highest THC levels on the market, which is the secret behind the admiration of heavy stoners. The Animal Gelato feminized strain was developed by crossing Animal Cookies and Gelato strains. Although this strain is predominantly Indica, it contains a substantial level of Sativa. The THC levels for Animal Gelato feminized weed oscillate between 20% to 27% and CBD levels at 0.5%.

