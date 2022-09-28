Apple Fritters is a multiple award-winning strain whose heredity comprises multiple legendary strains. This hybrid blends high potency and an exotic terpene profile to provide cannabis enthusiasts with a one-of-a-kind experience that keeps them coming back for more. Apple Fritter’s balanced effects allow for its diverse applications as a recreational and medical strain.



Cultivators enjoy growing this strain as it displays robust growth and moderate cultivation difficulty. Its resilience to abiotic and biotic factors is appealing, as is its ability to produce above-average yields. If you are looking for a daytime strain to keep you energized and relaxed for prolonged durations, look no further than the Apple Fritter cannabis strain. Here is everything you need to know about this highly sought weed strain.



WHAT IS THE ORIGIN AND GENETIC COMPOSITION OF THE APPLE FRITTER STRAIN?

Apple Fritter is a perfectly balanced hybrid (50% Indica and 50% Sativa) resulting from a Sour Apple and Animal Cookies cross. This strain’s THC content ranges between 22% and 25%, making it highly potent. CBD levels remain below 1%. Apple Fritter is best suited for individuals with some cannabis consumption experience. Given its soaring potency, this strain can easily knock out new consumers or anyone with a low THC tolerance. Always start slowly and increase the dosage until you attain desired effects.



When the Apple Fritter seeds grow, the plants display dominant Indica characteristics (short, compact, and dense). This makes them an ideal choice for cultivators with limited vertical space. The buds are tightly packed and are characterized by dark green fan and sugar leaves. Purple shades across the buds, plus numerous pistils, give Apple Fritter a top-shelf appearance. Although this strain contains an impressive amount of THC, it does not have a frosty look, nor is it sticky to the touch.



CBD CONTENT

Low (0% – 1%)



THC LEVELS

THC over 20%



FLOWERING TIME

8 Weeks, 9 Weeks, 10 Weeks



FLOWERING TYPE

Photoperiod



HARVEST MONTH

All Season



SEX

Feminized



VARIETY

Mostly Indica



WHERE TO GROW

Indoor, Outdoor



YIELD INDOOR

300 to 500 grams



Effects

Creative, Energetic, Uplifted



Flavor

Caramel, Earthy, Fruity



YEILD OUTDOOR

500 to 700 grams