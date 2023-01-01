Black Jack Autoflower Cannabis Seeds is the celebrity offspring of renowned strains. Its auto version provides impressive genetics, resilience, ease of cultivation, and a diverse high. This is a popular pick among cannabis consumers and growers. Black Jack Auto is an award-winning strain developed by crossing Black Jack (Black Domina X Jack Herer) and a Ruderalis strain. The strain is mainly Sativa (70% against 30% Indica) and packs 23% of THC, making it the perfect strain for marijuana users with high tolerance. This strain’s CBD level is slightly higher than other strains, ranging between 1% and 5%.

