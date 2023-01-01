The Blackberry Moonrock feminized is a hybrid strain combining two legendary highly potent strains; the female Blue Moonrock and the male Blackberry Kush. From this combo comes the Blackberry Moonrock feminized, an Indica leaning hybrid (80% Indica with 20% Sativa) with a diverse cannabinoid and terpene profile that gives it a unique advantage over other strains. Its THC levels are high at 33%, guaranteeing users long-lasting and intense effects. CBD levels linger around the 2% mark, and CBG stands at 1%.

