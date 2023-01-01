The Blue Cheese feminized cannabis strain is every cannabis enthusiast’s dream; it is a highly potent strain with an irresistible flavor and aroma combo. The strain provides consistent, balanced effects for the ultimate experience. Blue Cheese picks the most desirable qualities from its parent strains to become a must-have variety. Blue Cheese feminized cannabis is a product of two classy and potent strains; Cheese and Blueberry. It packs an impressive 20% THC, which provides potent effects to novice and experienced consumers alike. CBD and other cannabinoids fall below the 1% mark.

