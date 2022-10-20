Blue Cookies Feminized Cannabis Seeds, aka Blue GSC, or Blue Girl Scout Cookies, is a revered strain that delivers on all fronts. From aesthetics to flavor, aroma, and ease of growth, this is definitely a must-have variety for any proclaimed cannabis enthusiast and grower. The soaring THC levels make the Blue cookies strain the perfect choice for veteran consumers who want to experience a new level of high. Contains THC level at 21% and CBD at 0.5%.