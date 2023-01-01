The Blue Dream hybrid marijuana is the product of crossing Blueberry strain, a multiple-category winner of the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup, and Haze, whose history dates back to the 1960s. The Blue Dream is Sativa dominant (80%), with an incredible THC profile, ranging between 17% and 26%. These seeds are definitely categorized as High THC Seeds. On the other hand, the highest CBD recorded in Blue Dream is 2%, which is more than most strains can pack. This strain’s Indica/Sativa ratio creates an almost balanced train of effects for the user.

