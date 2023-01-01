Blue God Feminized Cannabis Seeds, the clever name given to the offspring of God Bud and Blueberry, evokes the Hindu deity Krishna-eighth avatar of Vishnu, Bhagvad Gita teacher, master of internal yogas and upholder of the cosmic order. Scholars and priests debate the connotations of Krishna’s blue-black skin. It can suggest the profound and peaceful expanse of the sky and sea, and a power distinct from the other gods and heroes. For Jordan’s Blue God strain, blue pigment mainly shows its enviable Blueberry parentage. THC level at 18% and CBD level 0.2%.

