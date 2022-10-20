About this product
The Blue Moonrocks Feminized fills your head with a feeling of ease and calm, eliminating any negative thought pattern, making you feel blissfully happy, positively unfocused and subtly taking you in and out of consciousness as your body falls into deep relaxation. Blackberry Moonrocks requires a flowering time of 8 – 9 weeks, and it has proven resistant to fungus and mold, making them easy to grow. THC level at 24% and CBD level at 0.5%.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
United Cannabis Seeds
At United Cannabis Seeds, we understand the needs of every cannabis grower, and provide a reliable, consistent, and hand-selected supply of cannabis seeds that will never let you down!
Germination Guaranteed. 350+ Authentic Strains.
Germination Guaranteed. 350+ Authentic Strains.
State License(s)
7732321112