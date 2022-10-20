The Blue Moonrocks Feminized fills your head with a feeling of ease and calm, eliminating any negative thought pattern, making you feel blissfully happy, positively unfocused and subtly taking you in and out of consciousness as your body falls into deep relaxation. Blackberry Moonrocks requires a flowering time of 8 – 9 weeks, and it has proven resistant to fungus and mold, making them easy to grow. THC level at 24% and CBD level at 0.5%.