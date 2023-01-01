Bruce Banner is an award-winning cannabis strain famous for its long-lasting head-centered effects. The strain’s overwhelming THC level can easily knock out even experienced marijuana users. Often referred to as a happiness monster, Bruce Banner will have you feeling euphoric, happy, and optimistic in no time. Dark Horse Genetics originally developed Bruce Banner by crossing Strawberry Diesel and OG Kush. This strain is slightly Sativa dominant (60%) with exceedingly high THC levels ranging from 24% to 30%. On the other hand, the CBD levels are extremely low and range between 0.2 to 1%.

