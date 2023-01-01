Whether you are a novice or experienced marijuana user, the Bubba Kush weed will tickle your olfactory and taste buds. The unique combination of freshly opened and combusted buds leaves the user yearning for more. This trichome master is a top choice for hash and concentrates makers. Bubba Kush Feminized Cannabis seeds origin is subject to speculation, with its developers suggesting that it was developed after crossing OG Kush strain with an unnamed phenotype of the Northern Lights. This strain leans to the Indica side (80%), and its THC ranges between 17% and 23%, which beginners might find overwhelming in high doses. CBD levels range from 0.06% to 0.1%.

