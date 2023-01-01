Bubblegum autoflower is an improved version of an old-school strain known for its massive buds, potent effects, and intense flavors. This auto version is fast-finishing and promises a higher-than-average yield. To create Bubblegum, we crossed the original Bubblegum strain with a Ruderalis strain. This resulted in an Indica-leaning variety with a potent punch. This strain is Indica-dominant (70%), with Sativa making up 30% of the genetics. In terms of potency, Bubblegum Auto boasts 23% of THC and about 0.3% to 0.5% of CBD.

