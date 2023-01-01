Incredible genetics, impressive CBD content, mouthwatering flavors, and potent effects. All these define one strain – the CBD Sour Lemon feminized cannabis strain. This hybrid blends different genetics to provide recreational and medical consumers with a strain they can count on to help them unwind and eliminate any tension, pain, or aches. The CBD Sour Lemon Feminized Cannabis is a revered Indica hybrid strain resulting from a cross between the original Sour Lemon OG (California Sour x Lemon OG) and a CBD-dominant strain. The hybrid has an equal ratio of CBD and THC, standing at 8% each.

Show more