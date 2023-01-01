The CBD Super Lemon Haze is one of the earliest strains with a high CBD content to hit the market. This hybrid is a favorite among consumers who enjoy harnessing a blend of recreational and medical benefits from a single strain. The strain spots a ratio of CBD and THC of 1:1, making it a rare variety. CBD Super Lemon Haze is a Sativa-dominant hybrid developed after crossing Super Lemon Haze genetics (Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze) with a CBD-rich strain. It boasts a 1:1 THC: CBD ratio of 10%.

