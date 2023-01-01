Cement Shoes feminized strain is one of the few strains with an imposing name and good reason. The Indica-dominant strain is a legendary genetic lineage combining the best American and Canadian hybrids to make this top-quality delight. The Cement Shoes is a hybrid feminized resulting from a cross between Animal Cookies, OG Kush Breath, and Wet Dream. The result was a predominantly Indica strain with 60% Indica and 40% Sativa. This rare strain has an above-average THC level of 23%. CBD levels are somewhat low, with the strain only showcasing a 1% CBD potential to make it more of a THC powerhouse.

