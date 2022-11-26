Critical Mass Autoflower Cannabis Seeds has a very nice plant metabolism and structure, resulting in very frosty and dense buds with a sharp flavor. Critical Mass is a reworked excellent version of an old breed once known as Big Bud. This is a large yielding strain with an equally high stone. This strain is mostly Indica 70% with a flowering time of 45 to 50 Days and a yield of 400gr/m2 indoors and 300gr per plant outdoors. THC level at 20% and CBD level at 2.9%.

Show more