iesel is a legendary strain with a rich history. This is one of the most well-known and highly sought cannabis hybrids on the market. This can be attributed to the high potency, instant effects and unique set of terpenes it offers. If you enjoy a refreshing strain that keeps you going throughout the day, Diesel is a top choice. The feminized Diesel strain is a blend of iconic genetics. The strain comprises NYC Diesel, Afghan, Hawaiian, and Mexican genetics. It is a Sativa-leaning strain, boasting THC levels between 14% and 21% and 0.2% CBD.

